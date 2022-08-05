Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MI

Actions

MSP: two girls missing out of St. Joseph County, mother suspected

Attachment 3 - samantha.jpg
MSP
Pictured above: Samantha Hope Prewitt
Attachment 3 - samantha.jpg
Posted at 9:36 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 21:49:29-04

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Two young girls are reported missing out of Centreville, Michigan, says the Michigan State Police, and the mother who lost custody is a suspect.

Alexandra Jay Prewitt, 6, and Jerrica Hope Tucker, 11, disappeared from the yard of their foster parents Thursday afternoon around 12:30 pm.

Recently, mother Samantha Hope Prewitt threatened to take the children as they played outside. MSP says that Prewitt lost rights to the girls.

Jerrica Hope Tucker (L), Alexandra Jay Prewitt (R)

MSP confirms that Prewitt is suspected of having taken the children from Centreville.

Prewitt may also be traveling with a Scott Gray, says MSP.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency at 269-467-4195.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered