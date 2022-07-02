Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MI

Actions

MISSING: State police looking for endangered man out of Berrien Co.

Missing Person
Michigan State Police
Missing Person
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 15:47:39-04

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing an endangered man out of Berrien County.

Troopers say 28-year-old John Robertson went missing just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Missing Person

They say Robertson was last seen on Hickory Street in Niles Township.

Robertson is 5-foot-10 and 145 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Robertson was last seen wearing a brown and red striped t-shirt, khaki pants and orange and blue shoes.

State police say Robertson’s keys were left in the ignition when troopers found his car on US-31, north of Niles Buchanan Road, on the bridge over the St. Joseph River.

Troopers say Robertson left his phone at home and was threatening to take his own life.

If you’ve seen John Robertson, or know where he could be, call 911 or the Michigan State Police Niles Post at (269) 683-4411.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News