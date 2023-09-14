Missing plane, pilot found in deadly Cass County crash

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — A plane that went missing Sunday has been found, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Civil Air Patrol says 83-year-old Richard Martin, who was the pilot and lone occupant of the plane, was found dead at the crash scene.

Civil Air Patrol

It appears the plane crashed in the woods about two miles north of Dowagiac.

A Michigan State Police helicopter spotted the plane Thursday afternoon

Officials on the ground went to the scene and verified the identity of the plane and pilot.

The small aircraft was expected back in Dowagiac before noon Sunday and was reported missing when it did not return.

