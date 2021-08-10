MDOT plans another massive project for I-94

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers who have had to negotiate the huge construction project connecting the US-31 freeway with I-94 in Berrien County have another year of traffic interruptions, but the Michigan Department of Transportation is about to add another three years to that.

MDOT plans to rebuild I-94 south of the current project limits. The next rebuilding project, budgeted for $153 million, will rebuild I-94 between Exit 23 Red Arrow Highway (I-94 BL) and Britain Avenue overpass, which is the southern end of the current construction.

MDOT explains the project’s scope and specifics in this YouTube video.

The project is scheduled to include the replacement of four bridges and improvements to be made to seven other bridges.

The project begins in 2022 with maintenance work to prepare for the major reconstruction, which will take place in 2023 and 2024.

The $153 million price tag will be paid through funds from Rebuilding Michigan bonds .

MDOT is accepting public input about the project through an online comment form , by email , by by phone (), or send comments to Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909

