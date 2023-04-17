Man arrested for threatening Three Rivers Community School

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — State police arrested a 51-year-old man for "making terrorist threats." Police say he called a Three Rivers Middle School and threatened a shooting.

On Sunday night, the superintendent of Three Rivers Community Schools canceled classes for Monday, saying a person had made a threat against the district.

According to Superintendent Nikki Nash, the threat was not credible and schools were closed in "an abundance of caution."

Someone had phoned a TRCS staff member with a threat, the superintendent said. On Monday, law enforcement officials said the person called, mentioned the middle school, and threatened to "shoot it up."

Michigan State Police troopers identified a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his residence. He lived in Three Rivers, troopers say.

Troopers did not find weapons at the man's house. However, the man was arrested for Making Terrorist Threats and was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

MSP is not releasing the man's name before he is arraigned.

District officials chose not to hold classes on Monday. Superintendent Nash reiterated on Monday the schools were closed for "precautionary measures."

Meanwhile, she said, administrators have been in communication with police.

"School administrators met with local law enforcement this morning to acquire additional information on the steps being taken in response to the threat, and finalize efforts to ensure the safety of our staff and students henceforth. Questions posed by the school district to local law enforcement were satisfactorily answered," the superintendent wrote in a letter published to the district's Facebook page.

The superintendent has also met with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor through the investigation.

She also encouraged students and staff to alert authorities if they see or hear anything alarming. Tips can be reported anonymously at OK2Say.

