Due to non-credible threat, Three Rivers Community Schools close Monday

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A school district in southwest Michigan is closed Monday as officials dig deeper into a threat.

The Three Rivers Community Schools will not hold classes on Monday after a person made a threat against the school district, authorities confirm.

According to Superintendent Nikki Nash, the threat is not credible but schools will still be closed in "an abundance of caution."

Over the weekend, the superintendent said the Three Rivers police department alerted the district to a potential threat made by a local resident. The district and police department are working together, the superintendent said.

Police say the threat is not credible.

However, as officials continue to investigate, Three Rivers Community Schools will close Monday, April 17.

"At this time, we continue to work with local and state police to ensure the safety of our students and staff," said Superintdent Nash.

The following message was sent to students and staff on Sunday:

Good afternoon~



TRCS received information from TRPD regarding a threat made by a local resident directed toward TRMS. Nikki Nash, Superintendent, has been working with TRPD over the weekend. TRPD has determined the threat not to be credible, however, over an abundance of caution, TRCS will be closed Monday, April 17, 2023 to further investigate on the schools behalf.







Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube