Crews investigating suspicious fire at abandoned Dowagiac house

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Dowagiac fire crews are investigating a suspicious fire at an abandoned house.

The suspicious fire happened Friday just before midnight at an unoccupied house on Thickstun St. in Dowagiac.

Firefighters from the Dowagiac Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department worked to put out the flames and confirm the house was unoccupied.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Dowagiac deputy fire chief says the fire is considered suspicious because the utilities had been disconnected for some time. Crews are still investigating.

If you have any information about the fire, call the Dowagiac Police Department at (269) 782-9743.

