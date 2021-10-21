Crews in Benton Harbor repair water line break

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Crews in Benton Harbor have repaired the water line break and are beginning to refill the system.

According to the mayor’s office, residents are asked to help by opening a cold water faucet in their bathtubs to allow air to escape the lines as water is restored to the system.

Those looking for more information can call 211.

The water main break happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the water main break caused a water pressure loss on a system-wide level.

This comes as the city continues to grapple with other water-related issues, namely the prevalence of high lead levels in its service lines.