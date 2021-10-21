Benton Harbor water main break leads to widespread loss in water pressure

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A substantial water main break occurred in Benton Harbor Wednesday afternoon, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Officials say the water main break caused a water pressure loss on a system-wide level.
We’re told residents have been informed not to drink the water until noted otherwise.
This comes as the city continues to grapple with other water-related issues, namely the prevalence of high lead levels in its service lines.
Residents are asked to continue using bottled water.
