Coldwater woman charged after daughter found with gunshot wound

A Coldwater woman is officially charged on four counts after her daughter was found with gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The Branch County Prosecutor says Kathleen Rowe is facing charges of Discharge of a Firearm Inside a Building Causing Serious Impairment, Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Felonious Assault, and Felony Firearm.

She was charged on Friday, the day after she was arrested in connection to an incident involving her daughter.

Deputies say they called to investigate a complaint about shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the abdomen.

The woman's mother, Rowe, was still present at the house. Deputies contacted her, and she arrested for felonious assault and felony firearm.

As of Friday, the woman is still recovering in the hospital, remaining in stable condition.

Bond was set for Rowe at $150,000.

The Branch County Prosecuting Attorney’s office would like to thank the Branch County Sheriff’s Department for their investigation in this matter.

