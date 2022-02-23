Watch
Caught on camera: MSP trooper rescues deer trapped in wire fence

A video posted to Twitter by Michigan State Police shows a trooper rescuing a deer stuck in a wire fence.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Feb 23, 2022
According to the tweet, Trooper Lamb with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post rescued the frightened doe after she got trapped in wire fencing.

In the video, Trooper Lamb can be heard telling the deer, “It’s O.K. I’m going to help.”

Trooper Lamb managed to set the deer free.

