Cass County man shoots roommate multiple times

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A man was jailed after shooting his roommate during a domestic altercation Saturday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East North Street in Marcellus. The investigation revealed that two male roommates were having a verbal argument that turned physical. One roommate, a 23-year-old man, pulled out a handgun and shot the other roommate multiple times.

The victim, Brandon James Clark, 24, of Marcellus, was transported to the trauma unit at Bronson Hospital, where no condition report was available Sunday.

The 23-year-old man was arrested and is behind held at the Cass County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment in Fourth District Court on Monday.

The Marcellus Ambulance and Marcellus Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Anybody with any information is being asked to call the sheriff’s office.

