Cass County man hospitalized by late-night dirt-bike crash

Cass County Sheriff's Office 06262022
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious dirt-bike crash late Saturday night.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jun 26, 2022
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A dirt-bike rider was hospitalized after a crash late Saturday night.

At 11:33 p.m. Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an off-road vehicle crash with injuries in the 23000 block of Dewey Lake Street in Wayne Township near Dowagiac. The investigation revealed that Douglas Vantuyle, 23, of Dowagiac was riding a dirt bike in the backyard when he lost control and crashed while attempting to avoid a tree.

Vantuyle was transported to Borgess Kalamazoo Hospital where no condition report was available Sunday.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Deputies said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Pride Care Ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

