Cass County fight leads to person being shot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating an overnight fight that resulted in a shooting.

At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Lakeland Niles Hospital. The investigation revealed that a 44-year-old from Niles suffered a gunshot wound in the 33000 block of Bertrand Street and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

The victim was at a party where witnesses said at least four people were involved in a fight, before one of them pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

Deputies believe the victim and shooter know each other. No suspect is in custody but investigators believe there is no danger to the public.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Edwardsburg Police Department, Niles Police Department and Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or by goint to www.casscountymi.org on the Web and selecting “Submit a Tip” on the Sheriff’s Web page.

