Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly head-on crash

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a deadly two-car crash happened Wednesday.

The sheriff says it happened around 3 p.m. on Dailey Rd., north of Pokagon Highway in LaGrange Township.

Deputies say the crash happened head-on and the drivers, both men from Indiana, were trapped inside their vehicles.

Emergency crews removed both men and took them to the hospital for serious injuries.

Robert Sass from La Porte, Indiana died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what caused the crash.

