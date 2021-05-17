Cass Co. deputies investigating crash involving motorcycle, deer

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County deputies are investigating after they say a motorcyclist hit a deer.

The crash happened on Morton St. west of Glenwood Rd. in Wayne Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a 41-year-old man from Kalamazoo was driving when he hit a deer in the roadway.

Deputies say they found the man’s motorcycle in the ditch, but the driver had already left the scene. He had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver told deputies he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that alcohol was not involved.

