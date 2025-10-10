Woman arrested for wrong way, suspected drunk driving crash on I-69

COLDWATER, Mich. — A woman suspected to be drunk while behind the wheel was arrested following a wrong-way crash on I-69.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday morning, another driver called 911, reporting a reckless driver headed south on I-69 near Coldwater. Multiple witnesses reported the vehicle went off the road into the ditch before getting back on the interstate.

An officer from the Coldwater Police Department spotted the vehicle headed north in the southbound lanes near the US-12 interchange. The officer began a pursuit with his lights and sirens on, mostly to warn drivers about the wrong-way car.

A semi truck headed the correct way on I-69 was stopping to avoid the vehicle, but the suspect driver still managed to hit it head on near the State Street overpass, according to the Coldwater Police Department.

WXMI

The suspect driver did not suffer major injury. She was hospitalized and then taken to jail this morning. She faces charges tied to the crash and alleged drunk driving.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

I-69 south was closed for just over an hour for clean up efforts.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube