UPDATE: Gasoline leak fully contained, clean-up efforts to continue through Thursday

Girard Township Roads closed due to gas leak
FOX 17 // Jack Caron
Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 19, 2023
GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews are now fully in the clean-up stages after 200 gallons of gasoline started leaking from the River Rouge Pipeline Tuesday night.

As of Thursday morning, BP tells FOX 17 the leak has been stopped and crews are expected to remain in the area to remove contaminated soil overnight.

Full statement from BP

Final River Rouge Update Pr (002) by Chris Bovia on Scribd

The pipeline is still offline, but the company expects to have it up and running again soon.

Investigation into what caused the leak is still ongoing.

