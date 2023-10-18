'Large break' in gas pipeline prompts evacuation, emergency environmental response

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gasoline pipeline broke late Tuesday night, forcing people from their homes overnight. Emergency crews are working to isolate and control the spill

Branch County Emergency Management says it happened just before 9:45 p.m. along Bell Rd between Girard and Vincent Roads.

They are working with state, local, and federal agencies to stop the leak and reduce the environmental impact and will be speaking to the press later Wednesday morning.

