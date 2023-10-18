Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

'Large break' in gas pipeline prompts evacuation, emergency environmental response

Branch Co. Sheriff's Office
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Branch Co. Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:39 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 06:40:32-04

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gasoline pipeline broke late Tuesday night, forcing people from their homes overnight. Emergency crews are working to isolate and control the spill

Branch County Emergency Management says it happened just before 9:45 p.m. along Bell Rd between Girard and Vincent Roads.

They are working with state, local, and federal agencies to stop the leak and reduce the environmental impact and will be speaking to the press later Wednesday morning.

FOX 17 will update details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book