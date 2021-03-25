Unoccupied home burns after oil-soaked rags combust

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A house is considered a complete loss after a fire like started by oily rags.

The Quincy Fire Department responded to the scene at 983 Clarendon Road in Quincy Township in the early morning of March 25. Crews say the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived. Because of the remote area, Coldwater, Litchfield, and Homer all sent in support.

Quincy Fire Department A home at 983 Clarendon Rd, Quincy, MI burns on March 25, 2021.

The Branch County Sheriff's Office and Dispatch Center were able to track down the owner of the home, safe at their main residence in Coldwater.

Investigators say the home had recently been purchased and was undergoing renovations. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a pile of oil-soaked rags and staining material left on the porch the night before. The materials somehow spontaneously combusted in the middle of the night.

Quincy Fire Department Fire crews clean up after a house fire in Quincy Township.

The fire is considered accidental.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube