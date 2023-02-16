Three Rivers man jailed on 10th OWI offense

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was arrested this week for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Troopers say this is the man’s 10th offense.

Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us they responded to a suspicious vehicle in Coldwater Township Wednesday night when they learned the driver was intoxicated.

The 41-year-old was taken into custody and lodged at the Branch County Jail, according to MSP.

We’re told he also had an opened alcohol container and was driving on a suspended license.

The incident remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to drive sober or designate sober drivers.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube