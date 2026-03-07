Severe weather kills 4, injures 12+ across southwest Michigan

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Severe weather swept through southwest Michigan Friday, leaving a trail of damage and at least four people dead across several counties.

The Branch County Sheriff's Office confirmed three deaths and 12 injuries as of 8 p.m. Friday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office confirmed one additional death as a result of the storm, along with several injuries.

"Our thoughts are with those who have lost family, friends, and property during this incident," the Branch County Sheriff's Office said.

Video shared with FOX 17 by Lisa Piper shows an observed tornado near Union City, with debris visibly spinning around the funnel as it grows and travels.

Likely tornado spotted over Union Lake near Union City

A photo taken by Dakota Gottwald also shows ominous clouds along M-60 looking west near Union City.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office shared several photos of the damage from the storm.

The department says large structures, like homes and pole barns, sustained damage ranging from structural to complete destruction.

Cass County Sheriff's Office "Cass County emergency personnel are working to clear debris and provide support to those affected by a tornado that touched down near Edwardsburg Friday, March 6."

FOX 17 crews were on the ground in the Three Rivers area Friday, where they observed serious damage to cars, buildings and power lines.

As of Friday evening, there have been no official injury reports there, but the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office urged people to avoid traveling through affected areas and to stay away from downed power lines and trees.

