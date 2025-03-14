Suspects facing charges after Branch County hash oil bust

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple suspects are facing charges in connection to a “black market hash oil production” sting.

Detectives tell FOX 17 they found the following substances across two homes in Branch County:



More than 2,000 pounds of cannabis that would have been converted into oil

More than 300 plants

Around 30 pounds of completed hash oil

Psychedelic mushrooms

DMT

Ecstasy

Three firearms

Michigan State Police explains the laboratory used to make hash oil was only 60 feet away from a residence where small children live. Hazmat crews were summoned to remove the hash oil due to chemical risk.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube