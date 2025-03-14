Watch Now
Suspects facing charges after Branch County hash oil bust

Michigan State Police
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple suspects are facing charges in connection to a “black market hash oil production” sting.

Detectives tell FOX 17 they found the following substances across two homes in Branch County:

  • More than 2,000 pounds of cannabis that would have been converted into oil
  • More than 300 plants
  • Around 30 pounds of completed hash oil
  • Psychedelic mushrooms
  • DMT
  • Ecstasy
  • Three firearms

Michigan State Police explains the laboratory used to make hash oil was only 60 feet away from a residence where small children live. Hazmat crews were summoned to remove the hash oil due to chemical risk.
