Suspects facing charges after Branch County hash oil bust

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple suspects are facing charges in connection to a “black market hash oil production” sting.
Detectives tell FOX 17 they found the following substances across two homes in Branch County:
- More than 2,000 pounds of cannabis that would have been converted into oil
- More than 300 plants
- Around 30 pounds of completed hash oil
- Psychedelic mushrooms
- DMT
- Ecstasy
- Three firearms
Michigan State Police explains the laboratory used to make hash oil was only 60 feet away from a residence where small children live. Hazmat crews were summoned to remove the hash oil due to chemical risk.
