Sturgis man sentenced to prison for deadly Branch County crash

Christine Bennett
Posted at 12:41 PM, May 02, 2022
A Sturgis man has been sentenced to prison after investigators say he hit three children with a car, killing one.

Daniel Silich was sentenced to 13-25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter with a vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

MORE: Sturgis man charged with murder in crash that killed child in Branch Co.

The deadly crash happened on April 5, 2021, in Branch County. Troopers responded to a call about a vehicle that witnesses say veered off the road and hit three children.

Officials say one of the children died.

