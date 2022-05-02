Sturgis man sentenced to prison for deadly Branch County crash

A Sturgis man has been sentenced to prison after investigators say he hit three children with a car, killing one.

Daniel Silich was sentenced to 13-25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter with a vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

The deadly crash happened on April 5, 2021, in Branch County. Troopers responded to a call about a vehicle that witnesses say veered off the road and hit three children.

Officials say one of the children died.

