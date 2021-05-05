Sturgis man charged with murder in crash that killed child in Branch Co.

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A Sturgis man is facing charges for murder and manslaughter after investigators say he hit three children with a car, killing one.

Daniel Silich is facing 11 charges, including second-degree murder, manslaughter, failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, reckless driving causing death, tampering with evidence, using methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The crash took place on April 5 in Branch County. That’s when troopers responded to a crash in Branch County after receiving a call about a vehicle that witnesses say veered off the road and hit three children.

Officials say one of the children died because of the crash.

Silich is formally charged with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle, one count of Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, one count of Reckless Driving Causing Death, one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Failure to Stop at Scene of Accident Resulting in Serious Impairment, one count of Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment of Body Function, one count of Failure to Stop at Scene of Personal Injury Accident, one count of Use of Methamphetamine, one count of Use of Fentanyl, and one count of Driving Without an Operators License according to Branch County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Stempien.

MSP arrested Silich Wednesday after charges were authorized by Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Stempien. If convicted Silich could face life in prison.

Silich’s preliminary examination is scheduled for May 19, 2021 at 1 p.m.