MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police request public assistance in the alleged theft of a chainsaw in the area of Shawtown Road and Robbins Road in Branch County.

We’re told the chainsaw, described as a red-and-black Jonsered 2172 model, was taken from the porch of a home between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 28.

Those with information are asked to get in touch with MSP at 269-558-0500.

