Officers arrest 1 after suspicious fire in Coldwater

Posted at 8:22 PM, Jul 09, 2022
COLDWATER, Mich. — The Coldwater Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire after a witness said someone purposefully set a building on fire.

Officers responded to the Blue Angels Motorcycle Club House on Clay Street Friday afternoon.

They identified a possible suspect and vehicle after talking with witnesses, watching security video and collecting physical evidence.

Officers later found and arrested Michael Behringer from Ohio during a traffic stop.

They say he matched the suspect description and they recovered evidence from his car.

Behringer was charged with third-degree arson Saturday.

