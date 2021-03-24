MSP: Stolen truck found on fire in Branch County

BRANCH COUNTY — Michigan State Police say they are investigating after a truck that was reported stolen was found on fire in Branch County.

It was stolen on March 15 in the 200 block of E Central Road in Ovid Township.

Police say the dark blue single-cab Ford F250 pickup truck was found on fire in the middle of the road on Allen Road near Stokes Road in Kinderhook Township.

The truck was an early 2000's model with a tow bar attached to the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.