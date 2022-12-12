Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

MSP seeks suspect in Bethel Twp. attempted breaking and entering

MSP cruiser 12112022
Michigan State Police
The Michigan State Police are investigating last night's stabbings in Montcalm County.
MSP cruiser 12112022
Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 11:44:20-05

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers request the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in an attempted breaking and entering Monday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident took place at around 6:30 a.m. near Block Branch County Road and Cranson Road.

We’re told the suspect walked up to the homeowner’s vehicle but took off when the homeowner chased him away.

MSP says the suspect’s vehicle may be a Jeep as it had round headlights.

Those with information related to the incident are encouraged to connect with troopers by calling 269-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered