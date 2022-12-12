MSP seeks suspect in Bethel Twp. attempted breaking and entering

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers request the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in an attempted breaking and entering Monday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident took place at around 6:30 a.m. near Block Branch County Road and Cranson Road.

We’re told the suspect walked up to the homeowner’s vehicle but took off when the homeowner chased him away.

MSP says the suspect’s vehicle may be a Jeep as it had round headlights.

Those with information related to the incident are encouraged to connect with troopers by calling 269-558-0500.

