MSP seeks stolen 1975 Pontiac Firebird out of Branch County

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers require the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle out of Branch County.

Michigan State Police says suspects Brian David Martin (59) and Angela Frances Plovie (52) arranged to purchase a black 1975 Pontiac Firebird Grand AM near Angola and Nye roads in Kinderhook Township.

We’re told the check they gave the victim bounced.

The vehicle has a retro Michigan license plate on the back and a decorative Confederate flag plate on the front, according to MSP.

Authorities tell us the suspects already had arrest warrants issued.

Those with knowledge as to the whereabouts of the vehicle and/or the suspects are encouraged to connect with MSP at 269-558-0500.

