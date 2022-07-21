Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

MSP seeks stolen 1975 Pontiac Firebird out of Branch County

1975 Pontiac.png
Michigan State Police
1975 Pontiac.png
Brian David Martin and Angela Frances Plovie.png
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 09:16:27-04

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers require the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle out of Branch County.

Michigan State Police says suspects Brian David Martin (59) and Angela Frances Plovie (52) arranged to purchase a black 1975 Pontiac Firebird Grand AM near Angola and Nye roads in Kinderhook Township.

We’re told the check they gave the victim bounced.

The vehicle has a retro Michigan license plate on the back and a decorative Confederate flag plate on the front, according to MSP.

Authorities tell us the suspects already had arrest warrants issued.

Those with knowledge as to the whereabouts of the vehicle and/or the suspects are encouraged to connect with MSP at 269-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered