MSP Marshall Post looking for arson suspect

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are asking the public for information on a woman seen walking near the scene of an arson last week.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 in the 200 block of Kosmerick and Clearwater Road in Bethel Township in Branch County, according to a news release Monday.

Bronson Fire Department and MSP Marshall Post troopers were dispatched to an excavator that was on fire.

Troopers say the excavator was unoccupied and parked in a nearby farm field when the fire happened.

Further investigation led troopers to believe the fire was set intentionally.

Several witnesses told troopers they saw a “younger” white female with brown hair, about 5’6” to 5’9” carrying a dark-colored backpack near the area of the arson.

She was last seen walking westbound on Kosmerick Road toward S. Snow Prairie Road about 8:30 p.m. on April 7.

Anyone with information may contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.