BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a breaking-and-entering report in Bethel Township.

We’re told it happened in the area of Snow Prairie Road and Lilly Lee Drive.

The incident is believed one of an ongoing series of break-ins that date back to November 2021, according to MSP.

Those with information in connection to the break-in are asked to call state troopers at 269-558-0500.

