MSP: ATV stolen from Coldwater business

COLDWATER, Mich. — State troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen ATV out of Coldwater early Friday morning.

Michigan State Police says the vehicle was stolen from Planet Powersports sometime between midnight and 4 a.m.

MSP describes the ATV as a black-and-orange 2022 Polaris RZR Pro 4 with damage on the back-right wheel and passenger doors.

Troopers say more than one suspect was involved, adding they may have tried to steal more ATVs. The suspect may be driving a U-Haul truck, according to MSP.

