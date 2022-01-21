Watch
MSP: ATV stolen from Coldwater business

Michigan State Police
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 21, 2022
COLDWATER, Mich. — State troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen ATV out of Coldwater early Friday morning.

Michigan State Police says the vehicle was stolen from Planet Powersports sometime between midnight and 4 a.m.

MSP describes the ATV as a black-and-orange 2022 Polaris RZR Pro 4 with damage on the back-right wheel and passenger doors.

Troopers say more than one suspect was involved, adding they may have tried to steal more ATVs. The suspect may be driving a U-Haul truck, according to MSP.

