MSP arrests 1 in connection to Branch County break-in

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was arrested early Monday morning in connection to a home invasion in Branch County.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Hawley Center Drive in Girard Township, Michigan State Police said.

The resident told police they were woken up by a loud noise to find a man had gotten into his unlocked vehicle and appeared to be in the process of stealing items.

The victim, armed with a legal handgun, confronted the man, who became aggressive, claimed to be the rightful resident of the address and forced his way into the victim’s home.

MSP says the resident was able to get the man out of the home without using the firearm before calling 9-1-1.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man from Saline, appeared to be under the influence and initially wasn’t cooperative with officers.

He was eventually arrested without incident, and allegedly admitted he had used meth just before the break-in.

Police say the man seemed to be hallucinating and was later lodged at the Branch County Jail on multiple felony charges.

No physical injuries were reported.