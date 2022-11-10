Kitchen fire becomes a blaze, destroys home in Branch County

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Mich — Firefighters in Quincy Township are back from battling a blaze that took down a home in Branch County.

On Wednesday, firefighters were called to North Briggs Road in Quincy Township, just outside of Coldwater and several miles north of Fremont.

They were called to a home there, where they were told a fire had sprouted in the kitchen.

When firefighters arrived at Briggs Road, they found the two-story log house engulfed by a massive fire.

The fire was hard to handle, firefighters reported, because of the intense and also because the home's log timbers provided an extreme fire load.

Quincy firefighters asked for back-up from Allen, Reading, Lakeland, and Fremont fire departments.

Firefighters were on Briggs Road from 12:45 pm, until the scene was clear at 7:00 pm.

While no firefighters or residents were injured during the blaze, authorities say the house and its contents are now a total loss, though we're also told the property was fully insured.

Two buildings nearby also suffered minor damages. Those buildings were able to be saved, with their contents intact.

As for the cause of the fire, the Quincy firefighters say it's believed the fire was sparked by a countertop appliance, which was in use just before the fire broke out, and then the flames spread from the countertop to the cabinets above, and then to wood plank walls.

It's been ruled an accidental fire.

