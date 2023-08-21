Indiana man charged for Coldwater stabbing

COLDWATER, Mich. — The suspect accused of stabbing a Coldwater man over the weekend has been charged.

The incident reportedly occurred Saturday afternoon on Chicago Street near I-69.

Coldwater Public Safety (CPS) says 38-year-old Adam Wallis from Indiana was in the passenger seat of a westbound Honda vehicle when he argued with the victim, who was driving a Chevy pickup truck.

We’re told the Honda and Chevy were stopped at an intersection when Wallis stabbed the Coldwater man in the chest.

A fight ensued in the street, after which CPS says Wallis tossed the knife into a field and returned inside the Honda.

Authorities say the victim drove in front of the Honda to keep it from taking off.

Wallis was arrested and taken to the Branch County Jail, according to CPS. He has since been charged with assault to deal great bodily harm but less than murder, punishable by up to 10 years behind bars and/or a $5,000 fine.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 517-278-4525.

