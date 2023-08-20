Indiana man arrested after Coldwater stabbing

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Police have a man in custody for stabbing another man twice.

At 2:49 p.m. Saturday, the Coldwater Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an unknown injury accident, a stabbing victim and possible shots fired on East Chicago Street near the southbound on-ramp to Interstate 69. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 24-year-old Coldwater man with two stab wounds. He was taken to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital where no condition report was available Sunday.

A 38-year-old Indiana man was taken into custody.

Officers discovered that no gunshots were fired during the incident.

Coldwater Public Safety was assisted at the scene by the Branch County Sheriff’s Office, the Coldwater Fire Department and Lifecare ambulance service.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact Coldwater Police Sgt. Cody Longrey at (517) 278-4525.

