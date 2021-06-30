'I was brought to tears': Branch Co. man wins $403K lotto jackpot

LANSING, Mich. — A Branch County man was brought to tears after realizing he won a $403,909 Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 30-year-old man, who chose to stay anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Shell gas station on Jonesville Street in Litchfield.

“I recently started playing this specific Fast Cash game and have been pretty lucky on it,” said the lucky winner. “I bought a ticket while I was at the gas station and started looking it over. I saw the ‘2’ and the jackpot symbol and just stared at it. I knew what I was seeing, but I couldn’t comprehend it. When it finally sunk in, I was brought to tears.”

The 30-year-old plans to use the money to pay bills and plan for the future.

“Winning is a huge relief. I can pay off all my bills and plan for the future,” the player said.

