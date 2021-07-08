Horse rescued from Union City swamp

UNION CITY, Mich. — Crews responded to a horse that had gotten stuck in a Union City swamp on Saturday, according to the Village of Union City.

We’re told the horse, which was attached to an Amish buggy, became frightened by fireworks and detached itself from a tree. It then ran deep into a swamp in Dead Man’s Hollow until the mud was up to its neck, according to a Facebook post by Union city.

It reportedly took a half hour for fire crews to safely remove the horse from the swamp.

“Big thanks to our fire department,” Union City writes. “They respond to all sorts of unique calls and suiting up and going deep into the mud to rescue a horse is typical of the type of things they throw themselves into without hesitation.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube