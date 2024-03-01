Few answers for student health complaints as tests show Quincy schools are clean

QUINCY, Mich. — Parents in the small village of Quincy are left to wonder about what is causing a number of children to experience health issues.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency is investigating the complaints by a number of families. The first results from water and air testing at Quincy Community Schools shows no elevated contamination levels.

Superintendent Mark Kramer says the district wanted to test the buildings to ensure they were not the cause of the issues. He says while there are a few more results still to come in, the completed tests met state and federal guidelines.

The health agency inspected the schools in February, recommending classes continue as normal while testing was conducted.

Superintendent Mark Kramer says while the results may not provide answers on what is causing the health problems for some students, it does help rule something out.

Quincy Update 2-22-2024 by WXMI on Scribd

Water Test Results 3.01.24 by WXMI on Scribd

Air Quality Test Results 3.01.24 by WXMI on Scribd

