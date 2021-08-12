Downed trees hit homes, block roads in Union City

UNION CITY, Mich. — Downed trees on homes were a result of Wednesday afternoon storms with heavy rains, thunder and lightning.

Neighbors said the storm came through between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

STORM DAMAGE: The Village of Union City is also seeing storm damage like downed power lines, downed trees, power outages and flash flooding.



These two homes pictured below had trees fall into them as a result of the early afternoon storm. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/LXUP9cAyPe — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) August 11, 2021

The Village of Union City posted on Facebook telling residents about the downed power lines, downed trees, downed electrical poles, power outages and flash flooding.

Many community members were out in their yards cleaning up downed branches from the storm.

The village reported at least nine trees were down either blocking the roadways or partially blocking them.

Residents were asked to not call the village office or emergency lines unless for an actual emergency.

