Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

Downed trees hit homes, block roads in Union City

items.[0].videoTitle
Downed trees hit homes, block roads in Union City
Screen Shot 2021-08-12 at 12.16.40 AM.png
Posted at 12:22 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 00:48:11-04

UNION CITY, Mich. — Downed trees on homes were a result of Wednesday afternoon storms with heavy rains, thunder and lightning.

Neighbors said the storm came through between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Village of Union City posted on Facebook telling residents about the downed power lines, downed trees, downed electrical poles, power outages and flash flooding.

Many community members were out in their yards cleaning up downed branches from the storm.

The village reported at least nine trees were down either blocking the roadways or partially blocking them.

Residents were asked to not call the village office or emergency lines unless for an actual emergency.

READ MORE: Battle Creek still impacted by storm damage from Tuesday night

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time