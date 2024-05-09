CONFIRMED: NWS verifies EF-2 tornado near Colon and Sherwood

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has confirmed an EF-2 tornado near Colon and Sherwood in Michigan.

The tornado touched down south of Centreville in St. Joseph County at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. It traveled on the ground for 19.58 miles, with a width of 950 yards. That width is nearly the size of ten football fields. The tornado eventually ended near Union City in Branch County at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday.

WXMI

The estimated wind speeds were 130 mph.

The National Weather Service stated the following in their report:

A tornado touched down in St. Joseph county on the south side of Centreville and then tracked northeast, passing north of Colon, crossing into Branch county near Havens and Goodrich Lake. The tornado finally weakened and lifted south of Union Lake. Extensive damage occurred to trees and center pivot irrigation systems along the track with the most significant damage occurring from north of Colon to north of Sherwood. Several homes suffered loss of roof and walls, resulting in the area of highest damage consistent with EF2 and estimated winds of 130 mph. Video footage and layout of some tree damage confirms this was a multi vortex tornado during its peak intensity.

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

There are a total of four confirmed tornadoes in Southwest Michigan so far from Tuesday's severe weather.

Helicopter video of Tornado damage at the FedEx facility in Portage

The National Weather Service will continue to survey storm damage this week. Additional tornado confirmations are possible. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.