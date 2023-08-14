Coldwater McDonald's to offer 'throwback' prices on fries, coffee for 50th anniversary

COLDWATER, Mich. — The McDonald’s in Coldwater on Chicago Street is offering food at “throwback” prices to celebrate its 50th anniversary!

The restaurant chain says the restaurant will offer small coffees for $0.15 and small fries for $0.26 on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The day will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. with Mayor Thomas Kramer in attendance.

Later in the day, McDonald’s says Pure Michigan Mix Happy Hour will give drive-thru customers a free small fry with the purchase of their new Pure Michigan Mix beverage, described as a mix of Fanta Blue Raspberry and Sprite Lymonade. That runs from 2–4 p.m.

Raffle prizes will also be awarded through all of Wednesday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube