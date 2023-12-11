Coldwater man pleads no contest for 2017 sexual assault of minor

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A Coldwater man has pleaded no contest to accusations of sexually assaulting a minor.

The victim in the case says she was between 13 and 16 when Daniel McFeters sexually touched her as she was walking home in September 2017, according to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office.

McFeters was reportedly a volunteer at the Eby Center, where prosecutors say the victim had been that day. He was arrested in September 2023 and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

We’re told McFeters pleaded no contest to one of the two charges.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Prosecutors extend their gratitude to Coldwater police for their efforts in investigating the case.

READ MORE: Coldwater man charged with sexual assault after alleged incident with minor

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube