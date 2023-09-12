Coldwater man charged with sexual assault after alleged incident with minor

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Coldwater man has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct-4th degree, as a result of alleged sexual contact with a minor. The Coldwater man is Daniel McFeters.

According to Branch County, it is alleged that McFeters had sexual contact with a child on September 1, 2017. The victim’s age is described as 13 years or older, but less than 16 years old.

The incident is alleged to have occurred while McFeters was walking the victim to her home after an event at the Eby Center. It is alleged that McFeters was a volunteer at the center at the time the incident occurred.

During the investigation, McFeters alleged that a meeting occurred about the allegations, and that numerous people, some of whom are alleged to be mandatory reporters, were at the meeting. McFesters said that he recalled the meeting just focusing on the issue of walking the girl home after the Eby Center event, but not discussing sexual assault allegations.

The Coldwater Police Department conducted a further investigation into potential mandatory reporter violations. After interviewing all of the individuals alleged to have been present at the meeting, it was found that one of them was not in the country at the time of the meeting. Three of them denied being at the meeting or being aware of the sexual abuse allegations. The final individual who claimed to have been at the meeting is believed to be McFeters’ current significant other.

The victim alleged that she reported the incident to a board member. However, the board member has denied receiving the report. Based on the information known at this time, a report of sexual abuse was not made at or near the time of the alleged incident.

McFeters was arrested on Monday, and arraigned on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Coldwater Police Department or the Branch County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

