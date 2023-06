COLDWATER, Mich. — A fawn is safe thanks to the heroes at Coldwater Public Safety (CPS)!

We’re told the young deer fell inside a window well Friday morning on the north of the city and was unable to escape.

CPS says one of its firefighters ventured into the window well and put a sheet around the fawn before carefully lifting it out.

