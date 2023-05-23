PHOTOS: Wyoming firefighters rescue ducklings from drain

WYOMING, Mich. — What lucky ducks!

On Monday, the Wyoming Fire Department got a call about a flock of feathered friends fallen into a drain.

Firefighters flew to the scene to find 11 ducklings stuck in the drain.

Thanks to the work of five firefighters, and a few neighbors, the ducklings were successfully rescued and returned to the mama duck.

The city thanks firefighters Sam Jones, Mike Jones, Jesse May, Steve Boetsma and Mickey Healey for their.

"We're also thankful for the residents who called and helped rescue them!" the city wrote on Monday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube