Bronson man arrested in connection to possession of child porn

BRONSON, Mich. — Michigan State Police have arrested a Bronson man in connection with possession of child sexually abusive material and computer crimes.

The investigation against Rex Allen Otis III began when the Fifth District Computer Crimes Unit in Coldwater found a suspect to be downloading a “large amount” of child sexually abusive material, according to a news release Tuesday.

A search warrant was conducted at Otis’ home and digital evidence was seized.

Police conducted an interview on scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Otis and he was subsequently arrested on March 4.

He’s facing charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a felony.