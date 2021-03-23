Menu

Bronson man arrested in connection to possession of child porn

file photo
Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 23, 2021
BRONSON, Mich. — Michigan State Police have arrested a Bronson man in connection with possession of child sexually abusive material and computer crimes.

The investigation against Rex Allen Otis III began when the Fifth District Computer Crimes Unit in Coldwater found a suspect to be downloading a “large amount” of child sexually abusive material, according to a news release Tuesday.

A search warrant was conducted at Otis’ home and digital evidence was seized.

Police conducted an interview on scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Otis and he was subsequently arrested on March 4.

He’s facing charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a felony.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. Resources for doing so can be found at http://www.missingkids.org and http://www.michiganicac.com.

