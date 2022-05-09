Branch County man sentenced to up to 75 years in prison for child abuse

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Branch County judge sentenced Nicholas Platek to 18 to 75 years in prison for child abuse Monday.

The Branch County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says Platek pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse as a habitual third offender back in March.

As part of the plea, a possession of meth charge and second-degree child abuse charge were dismissed.

Coldwater police arrested Platek in January 2021 after a one-year-old was found with several serious injuries in October 2020.

The Branch County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it considered, “multiple factors, including the victim’s position, age of the case, strength of the case, potential sentence, youth of the eye witnesses, effect on the family involved having to testify and history of the defendant,” when deciding whether or not to offer a plea in this case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube