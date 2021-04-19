Branch Co. woman dies after being pulled from burning vehicle

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Bronson woman is dead after a fiery crash in Branch County.

The deadly crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection Union City and River roads.

According to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Janet Danklefsen failed to stop at the intersection and hit an eastbound vehicle.

Danklefsen’s car ended up in a cornfield about 200 feet away from the intersection, where it then burst into flames.

Deputies report witnesses pulled the woman from the burning car and performed CPR. Danklefsen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to Promedica by ambulance.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 278-2325 ext. 2173.

